Using Gravatar as a Spam Indicator
One of the necessary evils of running a website that includes user comments is eventually sifting through spam. Even if you have a good anti-spam filter like Akismet in place, you still need to occasionally wade through the comments to check for false positives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All in the head.
Comments
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec 18
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz...
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
|my wiz prices
|Jul '16
|sri krishna pramanik
|1
|Mercer Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder (Jun '09)
|Jul '16
|dpr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC