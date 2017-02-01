PlayStation Players Are Harassing Each Other With Millions of Spam Messages
Twitch broadcaster IronPhoenix87 was streaming Call of Duty on the PS4 for a few viewers late December when he was suddenly pummeled by dozens of random messages. "I have have hacked your twitch beware," they read, over and over.
