Photo Flash: Georgia Ensemble Theatre to Premiere Atlanta Playwright Topher Payne's New Comedy

Georgia Ensemble Theatre , North Fulton's only professional theatre company, continues its string of successful comedies from Atlanta playwright Topher Payne with the premiere of Greetings Friend Your Kind Assistance Is Required . The production runs January 5th through 22nd, 2017 at the theatre's home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

