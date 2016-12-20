OWC DEC is a future product, announced this week by Other World Computing , that adds a false bottom to a 2016 MacBook Pro to hold additional storage and connection ports. The company promises the add-on will hold up to 4 TB of flash storage and also offer an SD/multi-media card slot, USB 3 Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet port and "other features to be announced at a later date."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacInTouch.