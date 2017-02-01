N.J. man to be reunited with '91 clas...

N.J. man to be reunited with '91 class ring missing for over 10 years, found in Socastee

Monday Jan 30 Read more: WMBF

A New Jersey's man 1991 class ring is being returned to him after it was found by a Socastee family. HORRY COUNTY, SC It was an article he had just read about a family being reunited with the 1938 class ring of a World War II veteran from a neighboring New Jersey town that made Brian Wilson go back and re-read the Facebook message he received last week, which he initially dismissed as spam.

