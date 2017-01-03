macOS malware freezes your computer by opening multiple email drafts
A new malware designed for computers running macOS has recently been seen launching denial-of-service attacks on users by creating multiple email drafts, which ultimately causes the computer to slow down and become useless. Analyzed by Malwarebytes Labs , together with security researcher @TheWack0lian , the malicious code exploits vulnerabilities found in Safari and the Mail app.
