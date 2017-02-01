Facebook improves your account security with new Delegated Recovery tool
Between searching your spam folder for a reset link or trying to find a password you haven't used before, current methods of resecuring your accounts are neither convenient nor particularly secure. But Facebook is looking to change that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW warns on mass fraudulent emails under the n... (May '07)
|Jan 10
|massimo carducci
|1,158
|Blogspot Phishing Site BolgSpot.com (Sep '12)
|Jan 8
|bydem
|10
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC