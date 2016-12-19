Thought Leaders in Cyber Security: Markus Jakobsson, Chief Scientist of Agari
The recent phishing fiasco involving Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta hoodwinked even the IT staff of the campaign. It goes on to show how vulnerable traditional security systems can be to advanced attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.
Comments
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec 18
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz...
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
|my wiz prices
|Jul '16
|sri krishna pramanik
|1
|Mercer Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder (Jun '09)
|Jul '16
|dpr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC