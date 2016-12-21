Nicholas Meyler commented on Nicholas Meyler's blog post...
Owing to some very sloppy programming, by a rather amateurish Ruby coder, I was able to exploit a vulnerability in www.recruiterspam.com and determine the number of actual email addresses that received claimed 'spam' sent by recruiters. As far as I can tell, the number is 460, although possibly it is as low as 57 people using multiple "spam-trap" addresses, which is an illegal and deceptive practice recently ruled by the Courts to be a form of entrapment.
