New EU ePrivacy rules in the making
Those who think that the EU General Data Protection Regulation is a lot to contend with are now facing the prospect of a new Regulation replacing the 2002 ePrivacy Directive. A version of the draft Regulation leaked earlier this week indicates a potentially significant impact on any organisation, whether based in the EU or elsewhere, that uses metadata, tracking software or other tools to monitor online behavior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec 18
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz...
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
|my wiz prices
|Jul '16
|sri krishna pramanik
|1
|Mercer Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder (Jun '09)
|Jul '16
|dpr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC