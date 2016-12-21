Microsoft Finds Cerber Ransomware Activiity Increased During Holidays

Microsoft security researchers warn that after a brief quiet period, the Cerber ransomware family has reemerged with a vengeance to target holiday shoppers and enterprise business data files. After tracking the popular Cerber ransomware family and noticing a decline in activity earlier this month, the Microsoft Malware Protection Center warns that attackers have ratcheted up their efforts during what is considered a slow period at many businesses, but a prime shopping time for online bargain hunters.

