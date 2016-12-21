Microsoft Finds Cerber Ransomware Act...

Microsoft Finds Cerber Ransomware Activiity Increased During Holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: CNet News

Microsoft security researchers warn that after a brief quiet period, the Cerber ransomware family has reemerged with a vengeance to target holiday shoppers and enterprise business data files. After tracking the popular Cerber ransomware family and noticing a decline in activity earlier this month, the Microsoft Malware Protection Center warns that attackers have ratcheted up their efforts during what is considered a slow period at many businesses, but a prime shopping time for online bargain hunters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec 18 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
News Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 13
my wiz prices Jul '16 sri krishna pramanik 1
News Mercer Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder (Jun '09) Jul '16 dpr 2
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,509,536

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC