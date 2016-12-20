Johnstown upgrades computer systems

Johnstown upgrades computer systems

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

City government is adding $32,245 worth of additional security software equipment and installation to a 2015 project that upgraded the city's computer systems. The Common Council in May 2015 executed a lease agreement between the city and GSS Infotech of Albany to upgrade the city's computer network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Email Spam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pitched fight against fake news takes shape Dec 18 Le Jimbo 45
Cheap Kitchens Online Oct '16 mufasolib 1
uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10) Oct '16 Kan 68
News Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016 Oct '16 DubVeeStrong 3
News Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz... Aug '16 YouDidntBuildThat 13
my wiz prices Jul '16 sri krishna pramanik 1
News Mercer Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder (Jun '09) Jul '16 dpr 2
See all Email Spam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Email Spam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,661

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC