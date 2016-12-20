Indonesian Artist Angger Dimas Explains 'Om Telolet Om' Craze: Exclusive
What in the world does it mean with these DJs tweet "Om Telolet Om?" It's an Indonesian phrase kids in that country shout at bus drivers, because Indonesian buses have a crazy arpeggiated horn sound. On Tuesday afternoon, social media exploded with spam comments of the phrase, and it had a lot of DJs and other musicians wondering what it's all about.
