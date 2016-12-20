How to build a multimillion-dollar retirement fund You don't have to go looking for get-rich-quick schemes; they'll happily find you. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ibmWtH A hypothetical couple, earning a combined salary of $137,000 at age 28, could generate retirement savings of $4.8 million to $6,3 million if they do it right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.