How to Better Serve Customers With Twitter Direct Messages
In this article, you'll discover how to use the latest Twitter Direct Message features to improve your customer service . If your business handles customer service inquiries on Twitter and those inquiries need to be taken from public to private conversations, the new Twitter Direct Message feature may be the solution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports of Yore.
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec 18
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz...
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
|my wiz prices
|Jul '16
|sri krishna pramanik
|1
|Mercer Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder (Jun '09)
|Jul '16
|dpr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC