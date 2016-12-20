Facebook's Early Christmas Gift: Advice on Managing Your Page
Facebook has an early Christmas gift for small businesses this year - Facebook page moderation tips for the holiday season! Here's an overview of Facebook's top tips for Page owners and admins on how to manage Page content, moderate comments, prevent abusive activity and more: These pointers are particularly important during the Christmas holiday season because it's a busy time of year for many businesses. You shouldn't leave things to chance.
