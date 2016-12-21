Classic Email Scam Making the Rounds ...

Classic Email Scam Making the Rounds Again in Northern Colorado

A classic email scam in which someone pretending to be from the Federal Trade Commission tells you you're under investigation is making the rounds again. The FTC says if you receive one of these emails, which instructs you to follow a link for more information, to not click the link and report the email to them.

