AT&T launches spam filter for smartphones at network level with AT&T Call Protect
On Wednesday, AT&T unveiled a new 'spam filter' for calls on its network for users of the HD Voice service. AT&T Call Protect aims to stop unwanted calls, such as spam or fraud, at network level, without ever reaching the customers' smartphone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Email Spam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitched fight against fake news takes shape
|Dec 18
|Le Jimbo
|45
|Cheap Kitchens Online
|Oct '16
|mufasolib
|1
|uk fresh cvv wanted (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Kan
|68
|Scenes from Pike County, Ohio: April 25, 2016
|Oct '16
|DubVeeStrong
|3
|Shock: You Won't Believe JustHow Connected Khiz...
|Aug '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|13
|my wiz prices
|Jul '16
|sri krishna pramanik
|1
|Mercer Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Murder (Jun '09)
|Jul '16
|dpr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Email Spam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC