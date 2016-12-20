AT&T Launches Spam Call Filter for HD Voice Customers
U.S. wireless carrier AT&T on Tuesday launched a new network-based feature it said will give customers more control to fend off unwanted spam calls on their cell phones. Dubbed AT&T Call Protect, the carrier said the new solution automatically blocks fraud calls and notifies customers with a warning logo when suspected spam calls do come through so customers can choose whether or not to answer.
