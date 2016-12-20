AT&T Debuts Free Spam Call Blocking

AT&T Debuts Free Spam Call Blocking

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Phone Scoop

AT&T today announced AT&T Call Protect , a free service that automatically blocks and warns about fraudulent calls. AT&T says Call Protect is available to customers who have HD Voice service, and it only works in areas where HD Voice coverage is available.

