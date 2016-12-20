AT&T Call Protect aims to sideline ro...

AT&T Call Protect aims to sideline robocalls

Wednesday Dec 21

AT&T is spreading the holiday cheer this season with the delivery of a new network-based service that affords two options to deal with annoying automated calls, commonly referred to as "robocalls." The first method, automatic fraud blocking, is designed to help reduce the chances of a fraud or spam call ever reaching your device by blocking it at the network level.

