With Rock Shows Under Attack By Islamist Terrorists, Will Paul...
Islamist terrorists have opened a new front in their war on the West: Rock shows and nightclubs. Now would be a good time for Paul McCartney to return his defiant post-9/11 anthem 'Freedom' to his concerts as he kicks off the summer US leg of the One to One tour in Miami, Florida this Friday .
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ...
|9 hr
|C Kersey
|1
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|22 hr
|spud
|4,066
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Jul 2
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 28
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
