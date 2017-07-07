Will Trump Republicans Avoid the Off-...

Will Trump Republicans Avoid the Off-Year Curse?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

Curious fact, and one disquieting for Republicans looking ahead to 2018: In the past 65 years, starting with 1952, the president's party has managed to win a majority of seats in an off-year election only four times. In the other 12 off-year elections, the opposition party won a majority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Surprise us, Mr. Trump: Name an Ethi... 1 hr fingers mcgurke 7
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 hr Jimmy Mac 4,087
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16) 15 hr doesthissuck 9
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Thu Geezer files 12
News Bush Thanks Osama bin Laden for Giving Him a Se... (Mar '06) Thu Geezer files 18
News Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ... Tue C Kersey 1
News Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08) Jul 1 Valerie 435
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC