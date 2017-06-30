Trump's White House breaks tradition, doesn't recognize LGBT Pride Month
June has historically been recognized as Pride Month, the month chosen to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York. The month has been officially recognized under former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, according to The Hill , although the last Republican president, George W. Bush, did not recognize the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|spud
|4,066
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Sun
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 28
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|451
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC