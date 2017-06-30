Trump twitter attack tarnishes presidency: Darcy cartoon
The country celebrates its birthday in a few days. A few weeks ago President Donald Trump celebrated his birthday, turning two years old.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|53 min
|bad bob
|4,024
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|11 hr
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 28
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|459
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Jun 26
|Robert Laity
|22
