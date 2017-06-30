Trump looks for friendlier European w...

Trump looks for friendlier European welcome in Poland

8 hrs ago

In this Thursday, March 31, 2005, file photo a woman in Czestochowa, Poland, shows her thumbnails decorated with portraits of Poland's Solidarity leader Lech Walesa, right, and U.S. President George W. Bush. When President Donald Trump arrives in Warsaw, on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, with his wife Melania, he will be the eight U.S. president to visit Poland, a Central European nation that peacefully shed Moscow's dominance in 1989, joined NATO in 1999 and the European Union in 2004, and which is one of the staunchest U.S. allies in Europe.

