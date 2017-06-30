Trump Gender-Equality Pick Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve
Add another person to the unfit-for-their-positions file. In line with its record, the Trump administration has appointed Bethany Kozma, who led a campaign to restrict bathroom access for transgender students, to the role of senior adviser for gender equality and women's empowerment in the U.S. Agency for International Development .
