Trump Gender-Equality Pick Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve

Add another person to the unfit-for-their-positions file. In line with its record, the Trump administration has appointed Bethany Kozma, who led a campaign to restrict bathroom access for transgender students, to the role of senior adviser for gender equality and women's empowerment in the U.S. Agency for International Development .

