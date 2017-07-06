President Trump speaks in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument on Krasinski Square in Warsaw on July 6. President Trump 's speech in Warsaw cast the fight against terrorism as a clash of civilizations, adopting a framework that his two predecessors had determinedly avoided and linking it to his controversial policies on immigration. The speech on Thursday centered on extended praise for what Trump described as the unique virtues of Western civilization, which he said faced "dire threats to our security and to our way of life."

