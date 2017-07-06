Trump frames anti-terror fight as a clash of civilizations, defending Western culture against ene...
President Trump speaks in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument on Krasinski Square in Warsaw on July 6. President Trump 's speech in Warsaw cast the fight against terrorism as a clash of civilizations, adopting a framework that his two predecessors had determinedly avoided and linking it to his controversial policies on immigration. The speech on Thursday centered on extended praise for what Trump described as the unique virtues of Western civilization, which he said faced "dire threats to our security and to our way of life."
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|22 min
|Ruben Martinez
|4,079
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|2 hr
|Geezer files
|12
|Bush Thanks Osama bin Laden for Giving Him a Se... (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|Geezer files
|18
|Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|1
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Jul 2
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
