Trump discusses migration, trade with...

Trump discusses migration, trade with European leaders ahead of summit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

President Donald Trump discussed hot-button issues such as climate change, trade and migration in calls with German and Italian leaders on Monday, before a summit this week of the G20 leading economies that could expose sharp policy differences. Trump is preparing for the two-day Group of 20 meeting that starts in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, just over a month after a G7 summit in Sicily showed deep divisions between Trump and other Western leaders on such issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 12 hr spud 4,066
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16) Jul 2 Stay in the adult... 4
News Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08) Jul 1 Valerie 435
News Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 3
News Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09) Jun 28 yuocan 13
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 451
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,575 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC