Trump discusses migration, trade with European leaders ahead of summit

President Donald Trump discussed hot-button issues such as climate change, trade and migration in calls with German and Italian leaders on Monday, before a summit this week of the G20 leading economies that could expose sharp policy differences. Trump is preparing for the two-day Group of 20 meeting that starts in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, just over a month after a G7 summit in Sicily showed deep divisions between Trump and other Western leaders on such issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.