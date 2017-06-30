The Latest: Trump and Croatian leader talk energy in Poland
Trump arrived in Poland ahead of an outdoor address in Wa... . President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump exit Air force One upon their arrival in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|59 min
|doesthissuck
|9
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 hr
|Need New Glasses
|4,085
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|11 hr
|Geezer files
|12
|Bush Thanks Osama bin Laden for Giving Him a Se... (Mar '06)
|12 hr
|Geezer files
|18
|Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|1
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC