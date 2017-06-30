The Latest: Trump and Croatian leader talk energy in Poland
The White House said in a statement that the president's meeting Thursday with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia reaffirmed their mutual interests in supporting "stability and security in the western Balkans." The White House also says that Trump "expressed support for timely completion of the Krk Island liquefied natural gas facility."
