The Latest: Slovenia: Trump has accep...

The Latest: Slovenia: Trump has accepted invitation to visit

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The office of Slovenia's president says U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to visit the small central European nation that is the homeland of his wife Melania. Borut Pahor's office said in a statement Thursday that the Slovenian president extended the invitation on the sidelines of the Three Seas summit, a meeting of countries all bordered by the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16) 59 min doesthissuck 9
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 hr Need New Glasses 4,085
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) 11 hr Geezer files 12
News Bush Thanks Osama bin Laden for Giving Him a Se... (Mar '06) 12 hr Geezer files 18
News Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ... Tue C Kersey 1
News Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08) Jul 1 Valerie 435
News Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 3
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,026 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC