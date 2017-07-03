Tehran Journal: Why Are These Iranians 'Really, Really Happy With Trump'?

Mocking presidents of the Great Satan, the United States, has long been standard practice during state-backed rallies in Iran , where anti-Americanism is ingrained in state ideology. For decades, Iranian revolutionary families would work late into the night to make sock puppets, cartoons and effigies of every American president since Jimmy Carter, then proudly parade them around during an anti-American protest and burn them in a bonfire.

