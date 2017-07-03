Tehran Journal: Why Are These Iranians 'Really, Really Happy With Trump'?
Mocking presidents of the Great Satan, the United States, has long been standard practice during state-backed rallies in Iran , where anti-Americanism is ingrained in state ideology. For decades, Iranian revolutionary families would work late into the night to make sock puppets, cartoons and effigies of every American president since Jimmy Carter, then proudly parade them around during an anti-American protest and burn them in a bonfire.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|13 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|4,058
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Sun
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 28
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|451
