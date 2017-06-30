TBT: Remember When Federalist's Ben Domenech Was Kicked Out of WaPo For Plagiarism
George W. Bush appointee, he had served as an aide in the president's administration and founded the still-running blog RedState . He was seen as a sharp writer with a conservative voice that would balance the Post's opinion coverage of the Bush White House, and fend off accusations of left-wing bias.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 hr
|old_moose
|4,093
|Editorial: Surprise us, Mr. Trump: Name an Ethi...
|11 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Thu
|doesthissuck
|9
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Geezer files
|12
|Bush Thanks Osama bin Laden for Giving Him a Se... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Geezer files
|18
|Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ...
|Jul 4
|C Kersey
|1
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC