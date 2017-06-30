Series "First Ladies Revealed" sheds light on wives' powerful role
New Smithsonian Channel series "First Ladies Revealed" offers a behind-the-scenes look at the wives of presidents by examining their many roles, including calming the nation during crisis. Anita McBride, a featured expert in the series, served as chief of staff for first lady Laura Bush, assistant to President George W. Bush and director of White House personnel.
