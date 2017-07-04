Russian Demand for Beach-House Return Clouds Trump-Putin Meeting
Along with big global problems like Syria, North Korea and Ukraine, the Kremlin has one really burning issue to raise when Vladimir Putin meets Donald Trump this week: it wants its dachas back. The Obama administration took away the Russian Embassy's country houses outside Washington and New York at the end of last year in retaliation for election hacking, accusing Russia of using them for "intelligence-gathering.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|5 hr
|spud
|4,066
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Sun
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 28
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|451
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC