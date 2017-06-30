Photos show the moment President Geor...

Photos show the moment President George W. Bush learned of the 9/11 attacks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

On the 71st birthday of former President George W. Bush, see how he responded to what would be the defining moment of his presidency. President George W. Bush participates in a reading demonstration on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 hr old_moose 4,093
News Editorial: Surprise us, Mr. Trump: Name an Ethi... 11 hr fingers mcgurke 7
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16) Thu doesthissuck 9
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Thu Geezer files 12
News Bush Thanks Osama bin Laden for Giving Him a Se... (Mar '06) Thu Geezer files 18
News Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ... Jul 4 C Kersey 1
News Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08) Jul 1 Valerie 435
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,906 • Total comments across all topics: 282,314,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC