News Daily: Chilcot on Blair and terror convictions rise
The chairman of the inquiry into the Iraq War has told the BBC he thinks former Prime Minister Tony Blair wasn't "straight with the nation" in the run-up to the conflict, which began in 2003. Sir John Chilcot said: "Tony Blair is always and ever an advocate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|16 hr
|umad
|4,067
|Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|1
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Jul 2
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 28
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC