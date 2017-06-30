In 1937, this aviator disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to fly around the world
In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|8 min
|swampmudd
|4,044
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|10 hr
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 28
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|459
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC