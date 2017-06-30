In 1937, this aviator disappeared ove...

In 1937, this aviator disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to fly around the world

In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.

