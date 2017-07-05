Here's the real problem with Kris Kobach's voter fraud commission
Forty-four states are refusing to turn over voter information requested by Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity vice chairman Kris Kobach, a bipartisan rebuke to a group formed by President Trump to expose alleged voter fraud in US elections. That near-unanimity is noteworthy.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|10 hr
|umad
|4,067
|Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|1
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Jul 2
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 28
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
