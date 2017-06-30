Fix Military Lending Act's growing pains

Fix Military Lending Act's growing pains

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Congress passed the Military Lending Act in response to scandalous stories of predatory payday lenders who would set up shop around military bases and charge our servicemembers sky-high interest rates that reached upward of 400 percent. A decade later, this well-intentioned law, which was signed by then-President George W. Bush as part of the 2007 Defense Authorization Act, is having some unintended consequences and in some cases making it harder for servicemembers to obtain secure financial products even from traditional banks and credit unions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 13 hr umad 4,067
News Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ... Tue C Kersey 1
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16) Jul 2 Stay in the adult... 4
News Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08) Jul 1 Valerie 435
News Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 3
News Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09) Jun 28 yuocan 13
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 28 Abandoned mistress 243
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC