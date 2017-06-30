Fix Military Lending Act's growing pains
Congress passed the Military Lending Act in response to scandalous stories of predatory payday lenders who would set up shop around military bases and charge our servicemembers sky-high interest rates that reached upward of 400 percent. A decade later, this well-intentioned law, which was signed by then-President George W. Bush as part of the 2007 Defense Authorization Act, is having some unintended consequences and in some cases making it harder for servicemembers to obtain secure financial products even from traditional banks and credit unions.
