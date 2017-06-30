Ethics official who sparred with Trum...

Ethics official who sparred with Trump is leaving government

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The ethics watchdog who has badgered the Trump administration for months about conflicts of interest says he is leaving the federal government. Walter Shaub, director of the previously little-known Office of Government Ethics, made a name for himself by criticizing the administration repeatedly, most notably over Trump's refusal to sell his business interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16) 5 hr doesthissuck 9
News James Comey fired as FBI director 8 hr Need New Glasses 4,085
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) 16 hr Geezer files 12
News Bush Thanks Osama bin Laden for Giving Him a Se... (Mar '06) 16 hr Geezer files 18
News Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ... Tue C Kersey 1
News Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08) Jul 1 Valerie 435
News Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 3
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,838 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC