Ethics official who sparred with Trump is leaving government
The ethics watchdog who has badgered the Trump administration for months about conflicts of interest says he is leaving the federal government. Walter Shaub, director of the previously little-known Office of Government Ethics, made a name for himself by criticizing the administration repeatedly, most notably over Trump's refusal to sell his business interests.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|5 hr
|doesthissuck
|9
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|8 hr
|Need New Glasses
|4,085
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|16 hr
|Geezer files
|12
|Bush Thanks Osama bin Laden for Giving Him a Se... (Mar '06)
|16 hr
|Geezer files
|18
|Senate Intelligence panel will see Comey Trump ...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|1
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
