Critics Pounce On Trump Following CNN Wrestling Tweet
Donald Trump's critics were quick to condemn the president on Sunday after he tweeted an edited video that shows him physically attacking a person with the CNN logo superimposed in front of his face at a WWE match. Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary during the first term of fellow Republican George W. Bush, tweeted that he believes the president has gone too far in his ongoing rhetorical battle with the press.
