Constitutional scholars: 25th Amendment talk 'premature,' unrealistic

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin is urging his colleagues to get behind a bill that could potentially oust President Donald Trump if he was mentally or physically unfit to lead, and the Maryland Democrat is citing the 25th Amendment of the Constitution as his legal backup. Talk of the 25th Amendment, which Raskin first initiated in April, intensified following Trump's relentless attacks on the news media through a series of controversial tweets last week.

