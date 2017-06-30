Chief Justice Roberts gets personal in N.H. commencement speech NEW
But none probably meant as much as the statement he handed down on a rainy, early June morning in a small New Hampshire town. It was the ninth-grade commencement address for the Cardigan Mountain School, an elite boarding school for boys grades six through nine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|bad bob
|4,055
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Sun
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|Mr. President, stop your raids on our communities (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Valerie
|435
|Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 28
|yuocan
|13
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 28
|Abandoned mistress
|243
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|451
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC