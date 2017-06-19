Will Ferrell: Bush 'looked like the adult in the room compared to' Trump

Actor and well-known George W. Bush impersonator Will Ferrell said this week that the former president has handled the tradition of comedians making fun of the president more like an "adult" than has President Trump. Ferrell told The New York Times the former president loved his "Saturday Night Live" impression of him, compared to President Trump who frequently rails against Alec Baldwin's impression of him on the late night show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.