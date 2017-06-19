Will Ferrell: Bush 'looked like the a...

Will Ferrell: Bush 'looked like the adult in the room compared to' Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Actor and well-known George W. Bush impersonator Will Ferrell said this week that the former president has handled the tradition of comedians making fun of the president more like an "adult" than has President Trump. Ferrell told The New York Times the former president loved his "Saturday Night Live" impression of him, compared to President Trump who frequently rails against Alec Baldwin's impression of him on the late night show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 hr Miller 3,924
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) Sat Grecian Formula 34 56
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place Fri RiccardoFire 434
News First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06) Jun 23 Black Appalachia 32
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Jun 17 Aussie 1
News Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07) Jun 17 CEO 2
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,674 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC