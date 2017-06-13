Will Donald Trump do the unthinkable ...

Will Donald Trump do the unthinkable and fire Bob Mueller?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Salon

As the former FBI chief starts investigating, Trump's remaining inner circle is going to extremes to find a way out If you think the firing of FBI director James Comey set off a storm of protests and nervous backtracking by anxious Republicans, wait and see what happens if Trump actually fires the special counsel now tasked with the Russia investigations, Bob Mueller. "Some key allies of President Trump are already making the case for dismissing .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 1 hr Straight 2 da heart 320
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 hr Trumpgate 3,757
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... 9 hr Retribution 4
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... Mon Talkin To Deniers 76
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mon Just Slim 276,632
News Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09) Jun 10 Heroin dementia 12
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... Jun 9 too much 264
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,357 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC