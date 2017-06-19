Why Republicans are struggling mightily to overhaul tax code
In this March 31, 2017, file photo, The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance as rain falls on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Why are Republicans struggling mightily to reach a consensus on how to overhaul the nation's tax system? The GOP is supposed to be really good at cutting taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|3,923
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Grecian Formula 34
|56
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|434
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC