Why is a Greens senator promoting right-wing violence in Venezuela?
In a speech to parliament on June 21, Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson attacked the Venezuelan government and President Nicolas Maduro, while praising right-wing opposition protests in the country. It is not clear whether Whish-Wilson's position reflects the official policy of the Australian Greens or is merely a personal view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Left Weekly.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|5 hr
|Ms Mundane
|55
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|5 hr
|old_moose
|3,893
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|6 hr
|RiccardoFire
|434
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|17 hr
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC