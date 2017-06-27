White House sends Wray nomination for...

White House sends Wray nomination for FBI to Senate

Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Nearly three weeks after President Donald Trump broke the news of his pick for a new FBI director on Twitter, the White House announced Monday that it has sent Christopher Wray's nomination to the Senate for confirmation. Trump tweeted earlier this month that he planned to nominate Wray, a white-collar defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor, and the White House put out a formal statement hours later, calling him an "impeccably qualified individual."

