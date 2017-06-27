White House sends Wray nomination for FBI to Senate
Nearly three weeks after President Donald Trump broke the news of his pick for a new FBI director on Twitter, the White House announced Monday that it has sent Christopher Wray's nomination to the Senate for confirmation. Trump tweeted earlier this month that he planned to nominate Wray, a white-collar defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor, and the White House put out a formal statement hours later, calling him an "impeccably qualified individual."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|3 hr
|RiccardoFire
|458
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|5 hr
|bad bob
|3,947
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Robert Laity
|22
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Jun 24
|Grecian Formula 34
|56
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC